Over 350 weanlings are expected at the first autumn-born weanling show and sale of 2023 at Iveragh Co-Op Mart, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.

The mart venue is renowned for its offerings of top-quality continental-bred weanlings and is generally one of the first marts in the country to host a sale of these autumn-born calves.

Speaking to Agriland, Iveragh Co-Op Mart manager Mike Kissane said there will be “approximately 350-400 weanlings on offer at the sale, with the majority being bulls weighing from 350-450kg”.

He added that these are primarily “fully weaned, eating meal and outdoors since March/April”.

Advertisement

Kissane is looking forward to a strong trade for the mart’s first weanling sale of 2023 on Tuesday (July 4) at the mart.

The mart manager expects demand to be strong at the sale.

He said: “The weanling market is good so far this year which is being underpinned by a buoyant export market with the top-end weanlings making €3.50/kg and more in cases, but it is a year the good price will be needed as input costs have risen dramatically, particularly feed and fertiliser.”

He added that while Iveragh Mart is at a disadvantage geographically, farmer customers from across the country are return customers every year because “these cattle tend to do a serious thrive when they get to the good land”.

Advertisement

The mart manager said the quality of the weanlings in the region is “super” but noted that a worrying trend nationally is “the ageing profile of the farmers producing the good suckler-bred cattle”.

He expressed concern that there will be fewer suckler-bred cattle available in future.

“The land in the Iveragh peninsula is similar to that which you will find along the western seaboard and is only suited to suckler or sheep farming and it would be very sad for rural communities if it were to disappear,” he said.