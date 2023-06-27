A prize fund of €5,700 is on offer for a commercial autumn-born weanling show and sale which is set to take place at Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart in Co. Clare next month.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, which is set to take place over two weekends, Sixmilebridge Mart manager Joe Clune said the weanling show and sale will take place on Saturday, July 15 and Saturday, July 22.

The manager of the Co. Clare-based mart said: “The show and sale on July 15, will be for Belgian Blue-sired weanlings and the show and sale on July 22, will be for all Limousin and Charolais-sired weanlings.”

While all weanlings are welcome to enter the sales, the pre-sale shows are open to Limousin, Charolais, and Belgian Blue-sired male and female weanlings born on or after July 1, 2022 and on or before December 31, 2022.

The prizes in each class are as follows:

First : €400;

: €400; Second : €200;

: €200; Third : €100;

: €100; A prize of €250 will also be awarded to the seller of the best pair that are sold for the best price per kg. These cattle must be entered for the show and sale.

There will be an entry fee for weanlings taking part in the pre-sale show. Weanlings must be homebred and must be sold on the day to be eligible for the pre-sale show too.

Clune continued: “The sales are set to have leading weanling buyers in attendance.

“The aim of the pre-sale shows are to showcase the best of suckler-bred stock that the west of Ireland has to offer. A super trade is expected on the day.”

Clune explained that farmers are also welcome to bring stock along on the day if they do not wish to enter them in the pre-sale show and added that there is sure to be a strong trade for all suckler-bred weanlings at the events.

The Sixmilebridge Mart manager added that the sales are being supported by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society and the Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Society.