As the country prepares for the arrival of Storm Agnes, Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for the southwest.

The warning, which currently applies to Cork and Kerry, will be valid from 9:00a.m until 3:00p.m tomorrow (Wednesday, September 27).

The national forecaster said that the storm will bring spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain, along with very strong and gusty winds.

The storm will result in difficult travel conditions, poor visibility and the potential for localised flooding.

Storm Agnes

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Carlow; Dublin; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry and Waterford.

This warning will be in place from 7:00a.m until midnight on Wednesday.

Storm Agnes has resulted in a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster and Munster from 7:00a.m until midnight on Wednesday.

The very strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly later tomorrow.

The strong winds could result in power outages, fallen trees, coastal flooding and difficult conditions on the roads.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow warning for strong and disruptive winds across Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry between midday on Wednesday and 7:00a.m on Thursday (September 28).

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that today (Tuesday, September 26) will bring sunny spells and some heavy and thundery showers across the country.

Daytime temperatures will reach highs of 14° to 18° in a gusty southwesterly wind.

Tonight will be dry in many areas, but rain will develop later in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster.

It will be very windy in the south and east by Wednesday morning with the arrival of Storm Agnes, there will be gale-force winds on coastal areas.