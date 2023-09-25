Weather conditions will be generally unsettled this week and will be possibly very windy or stormy on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann, but it may be drier for a time later in the week.

This morning (Monday, September 25) will be breezy with sunny spells and showers, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and Munster.

It will be drier in the east and south-east. Showers will become isolated this afternoon with highest temperatures of 16° to 18°C with moderate to fresh, gusty south to south-west winds.

Tonight will start off mainly dry. Rain will develop in the west around midnight and will spread eastwards overnight and it will be heavy at times.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 11° to 13° with moderate southerly winds increasing fresh and gusty.

On Tuesday morning, rain will clear to the east with sunshine and showers following for the rest of the day; some of the showers will be heavy.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between 14° and 17° with fresh, gusty west to south-west winds.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry according to the national forecaster. Cloud will increase from the west and rain will develop in the south-west by morning.

South to south-east winds will strengthen overnight with lowest temperatures early in the night ranging from 6° to 10°.

Midweek weather

On Wednesday, a deep Atlantic depression will track close to or over Ireland. Exact details of the forecast are still uncertain.

However, there is the potential for it to be a very windy or stormy day with damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Met Éireann has urged people to stay up to date with forecasts and warnings regarding this over the next couple of days. Highest temperatures of 14° to 17° are forecast.

On Wednesday night, windy/stormy conditions and rain will clear. Winds will ease and it will become mainly dry. Lowest temperatures will range from 10° to 13°.

Thursday will start off mainly dry. However, rain will spread eastwards across the country through the afternoon and evening and will clear on Thursday night with scattered showers following.

It is likely to be dry for most at first before rain tracks eastwards across the country through the morning and early afternoon, followed by showers, with some heavy or thundery falls possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 17° with fresh and gusty south to south-west winds.

Friday and weekend

Current indications suggest Friday and Saturday will be mild with a fair amount of dry weather, lighter winds and a few showers in the west and north.

However, spells of rain look likely for Sunday according to the latest information from Met Éireann.

Meanwhile, a potato blight advisory is currently in effect as weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect all regions until this afternoon (Monday, September 25)..