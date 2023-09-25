Managing hedgerows to allow the safe passage of machinery and optimal crop growth conditions is a common practice on Irish tillage farms.

This is a practice that underpins the management of what many consider to be one of our most significant farming assets.

However, over management of hedgerows can be problematic, with biodiversity the clear loser.

The reality is, however, that hedgerows can be managed in ways that optimise biodiversity levels while not reducing the production potential of tillage farms

A recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast saw Teagasc countryside management specialist, Dr. Catherine Keena, discussing the value of the hedgerows and how they can best be managed on tillage farms.

She started by explaining that hedges on tillage farms can be a little bit too neat and tidy.

“Every additional inch, up and wide is a bonus for biodiversity and for climate,” she added.

“So the bigger the better. It doesn’t mean that they all have to be big, but it would be fantastic if some could be left up.”

According to Keena, tightly cropped hedges can be very dense at the base.

“Letting these hedges grow up a little bit enhances the opportunities for wildlife,” she confirmed.

“Leaving a tree in place is also strongly advised.”

Recent research has been carried out into the state of hedgerows on tillage farms.

“We know that the hedges are there. Obviously, we would like more. When we talk about quality, hedge height comes into play, as does the variety of plant species living within the hedge,” Keena said.

Hedges can be divided into the two groupings. One of these comes under the heading of tree-line hedges. These are totally free-growing, but are less frequent on tillage farms.

Ireland is home to 700,000km of hedgerows.

“The best kind of a hedgerow to have is the one that’s already there,” Kenna said.

“No matter how poor it is, it’s better than a new hedge. An existing hedge has got history. It has got 200 years of undisturbed soil beneath it.

“The fact is that exiting hedges are full of biodiversity. And it’s not all about the hedge plants.”

Existing hedges are good. But they can always be improved.

“For existing hedges, it’s all about the size,” Kenna said.

“The optimal height of a topped hedge will be in the range 1.5m to 3m. This gives bird shelter from predators in the air and at ground level.”