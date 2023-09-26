Aurivo Co-Operative has presented Make-A-Wish Ireland, its charity partner for 2022, with a donation of €40,000 as part of its charity of the year partnership programme.

Make-A-Wish Ireland grants the wishes of children between the ages of 3 and 17 years who are living with life threatening medical conditions.

There are currently over 200 children living with life-threatening illnesses on Make-A-Wish Ireland’s waiting list for their wishes to be granted.

Since 1992, the charity, which does not receive any government funding, has granted wishes for more than 2,900 children across Ireland, including 183 wishes granted in 2022 alone.

Over the past year, Aurivo’s 650 employees across a network of 34 stores, four livestock marts, production plants and headquarters have taken part in fundraising events.

“The charity of the year programme allows our staff, members, and customers to work alongside one another in the local community to raise vital funds for our charity partners,” Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, said.

“We understand that the current climate has been extremely difficult for the charity sector and for Make-A-Wish who rely entirely on public donations to carry out their services.

“To know that the funds we raise can deliver wishes to so many children living with life-threatening illnesses is really something,” he said.

David Burns, head of fundraising with Make-A-Wish Ireland, added: “We are extremely grateful to Aurivo and their staff for their incredible support and generosity.

“By supporting Make-A-Wish Ireland Aurivo are bringing hope, strength and happiness to children with life-threatening conditions.”

The Aurivo charity of the year partnership was introduced in 2007 to support charity organisations throughout Ireland. To date, Aurivo employees have raised over €500,000 for its charity partners.