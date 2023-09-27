Crews from ESB Networks are responding to thousands of power outages today (Wednesday, September 27), as Storm Agnes tracks across Ireland.

Currently, the south of the country seems to be the most impacted by the electricity outages.

Over 2,000 customers currently have no electricity in Co. Cork, with 1,706 without power in Ringaskiddy alone.

Other areas with electricity outages include: Gurranbane, Co. Kerry; Holycross Road, Co. Tipperary; Monkstown, Co. Dublin; Headford and Moy, Co. Galway.

A further 1,502 customers are currently experiencing outages in Portlaoise.

All real-time updates for electricity outages and an estimated time for return of power is available on the ESB website.

Power outages

The ESB has issued a public safety notice, for those who come across fallen wires or damaged electricity infrastructure to “never, ever touch or approach”, as wires are live and “extremely dangerous”.

The electricity board advises that for storm safety, all appliances, except fridges and freezers, should be switched off.

Emergency telephone numbers should be at hand, and vulnerable customers should register for additional support.

Damage to electricity infrastructure should be reported directly to the ESB. It has apologised for inconvenience caused by outages, but said it is responding as “quickly and safely as possible”.

As Met Éireann Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings are in place, the forecaster has warned drivers of fallen trees, difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding.

Status Orange wind warnings are currently in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, and Waterford until 5:00p.m today.

Status Orange rain warnings are currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. These will remain in place until 3:00p.m.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will remain valid until midnight.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Munster and Galway until midnight.

Storm Agnes

A number of flights have been diverted due to the strong winds, while a ferry in Cobh, Co. Cork was suspended from travelling due to the stormy conditions. Kudos to the brave little Cobh ferry 💕🩵💕#StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/L9wGSa0Vty— Dr Niamh Lynch (@niamh_dr) September 27, 2023

There were other reports of cows loose near the Barn Restaurant on Glanmire, Co. Cork, following a farm gate blown off in the wind.

One of the restaurant managers told Agriland that the farmer was informed and is currently searching for the lost animals.