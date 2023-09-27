The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has written to farmers this week outlining the alternatives to burning agricultural green waste.

The advice comes as the final exemption for burning tree trimmings, leaves, bushes, brush and uncontaminated wood on farm is due to end on November 30.

The exemption, which was previously rolled over six times, was due to conclude on January 1 of this year.

However, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) announced that there would be two further extensions in 2023; up to March 1 and from September 1 to November 30.

Burning

Farmers who plan to undertake the burning of agricultural green waste before the final deadline must notify their local authority in advance.

Those farmers with designated lands will likely have to make an application to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ahead of burning.

The exemption only applies to waste generated on farms through the management and restoration of hedgerows; land clearance and maintenance; material arising from wind/storm damage and pest-infected or diseased material requiring management.

The measure does not apply to the controlled burning of growing vegetation, which is covered by the Wildlife Act.

DAFM said that the burning of green waste is ending to improve air quality and human health; for sustainable alternative uses and to enhance and promote biodiversity.

From November 30, farmers must consider alternative sustainable management practices for agricultural green waste.

Alternatives

In the letter sent to farmers this week, the department outlines how the volume of green waste generated on farm can be reduced, the ways in which this waste is generated and alternative uses for the material.

The department noted that leaving the “green material” in place and not removing it “may be the best option”.

“In the past, this may have been viewed as untidy or unsightly but attitudes and policy are changing regarding biodiversity and habitats,” it said. Source: DAFM

The department offered the following suggestions as sustainable alternative management and uses for agricultural green waste:

Regular flailing of hedgerows;

Nature pile and biodiversity habitats;

Animal bedding material and composting;

Fuel for off-farm energy generation (woodchip) where there is a large volume of green waste;

Firewood for on-farm use;

Biochar production.

DAFM said that financial support is available to farmers for biomass chipping equipment to process green waste on farms.

Under the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS3) grants can be provided to farmers for a wood/biomass drying shed and for PTO-driven wood/biomass chipper equipment.