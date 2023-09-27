Met Éireann has warned of fallen trees nationwide, along with coastal flooding due to current rain and wind conditions.

It comes as Storm Agnes takes over the country. The southern counties are expected to experience the worst of the rain and wind.

Those travelling today (Wednesday, September 27) have been warned of difficult driving conditions, potential flooding, and poor visibility.

Met Éireann has also highlighted the potential of power outages. Over 3,500 customers are currently without power in the south of the country, according to the ESB.

Status Orange wind warnings are currently in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, and Waterford. This is in place until 5:00p.m.

Status Orange rain warnings are currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. This will remain in place until 3:00p.m.

Status Yellow rain warnings are also in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, and Waterford, continuing until midnight.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Munster and Galway, valid until midnight.

Met Éireann

The past week has been wetter than average according to the weather forecaster, with rainfall amounts between 130% and over 270% of average.

Areas in the north of Connacht saw the most rainfall with over 65mm recorded. It was driest in southern parts of Munster and central Leinster with 15-30mm recorded or 100-150% of average.

The next seven days will remain wetter than normal for most of the country, with rainfall totals expected to be roughly between 1.5 to 2.5 times the normal.

Mean air temperatures over the past week have been around average, with mean air temperatures ranging from 11.5° in the northwest to 13.7° in the south.

Mean soil temperatures have ranged from 12.9° to 15.1°, which is between 1.3° and 2.7° above average.

Spraying opportunities will be extremely limited over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Most well and moderately drained soils are currently close to, or are at, saturation. Poorly drained soils are waterlogged or nearing waterlogging.