Stolen farm Vitara recovered in Northern Ireland

A Suzuki Vitara 4×4 which had been reported stolen has been recovered in Northern Ireland, according to An Garda Síochána.

The vehicle in question, evidently used on a livestock farm judging from the photograph provided to Gardaí, was reported stolen yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 1, at approximately 2:00pm.

Stolen from the Castlefin area of Co. Donegal, An Garda Síochána issued an appeal for the burgundy and silver coloured vehicle, with a registration number: 00-DL-6379.

The 4×4 was revealed to have been recovered late last night.

In a statement to AgriLand, Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

Diesel laundering waste discovered

A vehicle believed to be transporting marked oil laundering waste was found abandoned on the M1 motorway over the weekend, according to local reports.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to AgriLand that Gardaí are investigating an abandoned vehicle found near Junction 8 on the M1 on Sunday, June 30, at approximately 8:30pm.

“The vehicle is now being examined and investigations are ongoing,” the representative added.

According to local radio station LMFM, the vehicle in question was a van transporting oil laundering waste.

The local media outlet notes that it is believed that granules used in washing marker dye out of agricultural diesel were found in a large plastic container in the vehicle.

It is also claimed that smoke was issuing from the van, a UK-registered Ford Transit.