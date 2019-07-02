Stolen farm Vitara recovered in Northern Ireland
A Suzuki Vitara 4×4 which had been reported stolen has been recovered in Northern Ireland, according to An Garda Síochána.
The vehicle in question, evidently used on a livestock farm judging from the photograph provided to Gardaí, was reported stolen yesterday afternoon, Monday, July 1, at approximately 2:00pm.
The 4×4 was revealed to have been recovered late last night.
In a statement to AgriLand, Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing
Diesel laundering waste discovered
A vehicle believed to be transporting marked oil laundering waste was found abandoned on the M1 motorway over the weekend, according to local reports.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to AgriLand that Gardaí are investigating an abandoned vehicle found near Junction 8 on the M1 on Sunday, June 30, at approximately 8:30pm.
“The vehicle is now being examined and investigations are ongoing,” the representative added.
According to local radio station LMFM, the vehicle in question was a van transporting oil laundering waste.
It is also claimed that smoke was issuing from the van, a UK-registered Ford Transit.
A smaller container was also purportedly found, containing liquid waste.