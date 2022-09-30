The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has welcomed further revisions to proposed planning exemptions for rooftop solar PV installations across Ireland.

Two sets of regulations which concern planning exemptions for solar installations were presented to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage yesterday (Thursday, September 29).

Amendments to the planning requirements within safe solar zones, which aim to lower the potential threat to aviation safety arising from solar development within a 5km diameter zone around airports, were discussed and agreed, the MREF said.

The maximum area of solar panels on a roof that will be exempt from planning within these safe zones is being increased from 60sqm to 300sqm, according to the MREF chair, Pat Smith.

Smith added that outside of 34 safe solar zones across the country, no planning requirement will be necessary for rooftop solar PV installations. He commented:

“These revised regulations represent a very welcome and long overdue development, which will remove a further major policy barrier to the widespread adoption of solar energy by homes, farms and businesses up and down the country.”

New regulations will be presented to both houses of the Oireachtas next week, and are expected to be signed into law by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, immediately afterwards, the MREF said.

Amendments discussed yesterday followed strongly held concerns and representations made by the MREF during the recent public consultation on the new regulations, according to Smith.

The chair expects that the remaining steps to give effect to the new regulations will now be finalised in the coming days.

Smith complimented the Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke and his department officials who have worked to get these regulations finalised and over the line.