The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has appointed Dr. Pat Mulvihill as its interim CEO and breed secretary.

Dr. Mulvihill has extensive experience in the sector, having previously worked as CEO of Munster Bovine.

He played a key role in the development of Munster Bovine since its formation in 2007.

During his term with the artificial insemination (AI) service provider, Dr. Mulvihill was also involved in building effective working relationships with key players in the sector, such as the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Teagasc.

He has also served as CEO of other food businesses and agri-businesses.

Dr Mulvihill was previously a member of the Golden Vale Co-operative Creameries senior management team, with direct responsibility for the management of the agri-trading division.

Dr. Mulvihill will attend the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th anniversary event in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim this weekend to meet Limousin breeders.

The society will commence the process of recruiting a full time CEO and breed secretary in the coming weeks.

In another recent appointment, last month, the society announced that Dr. Alan Kelly had been elected as its new president.

Dr. Kelly was appointed to the role following a society meeting on August 3 in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

To mark the 50th anniversary milestone, several key events will take place until June 2023, and the events will offer an opportunity to highlight the history of the breed.

A special 50th Anniversary Show will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon today (Friday, September 30) and tomorrow (Thursday, October 1).

The show will involve pedigree and commercial classes, along with a special €10,000 heifer competition.

Additionally there will be a banquet in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim tonight.

The final celebrations will take place at the National Calf Show and Young Members Association (YMA) workshop in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on May 28 next year.