The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th Anniversary Extravaganza is set to take place in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend beginning today (Friday, September 30) and ending Sunday (October 2).

Over the course of the weekend, approximately €30,000 in prize funds and numerous trophies will be up for grabs for both commercial and pedigree Limousin cattle.

The events taking place over the course of the weekend will be livestreamed on the society’s website and Facebook page.

Weekend schedule

This event will involve pedigree and commercial shows, along with a special ‘Mega Moo’ Heifer Raffle.

An Elite Pre-Inspected Heifer Sale consisting of 22 heifers will also take place, and these will be paraded at the showgrounds on Friday night (September 30).

Additionally, a barbeque will follow this parade on the Friday night.

Judges on Saturday (October 1) will include Reike Benoit, from the famous Benoit herd in France and Chris Pennie, Sarkley Limousins from Wales.

On Sunday, the North Eastern Limousin Club will co-ordinate a farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim, with the gates opening at 10:30a.m.

There is more planned for the few days:

Friday, September 30

7:30p.m Parade of Elite Pre-Inspected Heifers scheduled for Saturday’s sale;

8:00p.m: Barbeque at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds.

Saturday, October 1

9:30a.m: Commercial Show at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds;

9:30a.m: Pedigree Show at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds;

2:00p.m: Elite Pre-Inspected Heifer Sale of 22 females;

3:30p.m: Mega Moo Heifer Raffle.

Sunday, October 2

10:30a.m: North Eastern Limousin Club co-ordinated farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim.

The Limousin ‘Mega Moo’ Event

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has €10,000 to award to the owner of a Limousin-sired commercial heifer at the society’s ‘Mega Moo’ event this weekend.

Some of the finest Limousin-sired heifers in the country will be on display in the under-460kg commercial heifer class of the society’s 50th anniversary extravaganza.

The judge on the day, Chris Pennie, from the Sarkley Limousin herd in Wales, will select six to eight heifers as the ‘best in the group’. These will then go forward to the Mega Moo final later on the Saturday.

Prior to the show day, the society offered 100 tickets at a price of €100 each for a draw, the winner of which will choose from among the best animals. The owner of the chosen heifer, meanwhile, will receive a prize fund of €10,000.

There will also be nine other prizes of €100 or more in value for those who entered the draw.

The first pedigree calf was born on June 22, 1972, on Paddy Clancy’s farm in Carrick-On-Suir, while the first meeting of the Irish Limousin breeders was held on February 16, 1973, at the Silver Springs Hotel in Co. Cork.