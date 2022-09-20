This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Irish Limousin breed. The first pedigree calf was born on June 22nd, 1972, on Paddy Clancy’s farm in Carrick-On-Suir, while the first meeting of the Irish Limousin breeders was held on February 16, 1973, at the Silver Springs Hotel in Co. Cork.

High-performing genetics are the building blocks for the quality beef production chain, and the genetic advantages delivered by the breed continue to play a central role in the sustainability and profitability of the quality Irish beef production sector.

The contribution of the breed to the profitability of Ireland’s suckler and beef production sector over the last five decades has been immense.

To mark this great milestone, a special 50th Anniversary Extravaganza will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from September 30, through to October 2.

Judges on Saturday, October 1, include Reike Benoit from the famous Benoit herd in France and Chris Pennie, Sarkley Limousins from Wales.

Some €30,000 in prize funds and numerous trophies are up for grabs on the day.

PROMO VIDEO

Weekend schedule

This event will involve Pedigree and Commercial Shows, along with a special ‘Mega Moo’ Heifer Raffle.

An Elite Pre-Inspected Heifer Sale consisting of 22 heifers will also take place, and these will be paraded at the showgrounds on Friday night (September 30).

Additionally, a barbeque will follow this parade on the Friday night.

On Sunday, October 2, the North Eastern Limousin Club will co-ordinate a farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim, with the gates opening at 10:30a.m.

Friday, September 30

7:30pm Parade of Elite Pre-Inspected Heifers scheduled for Saturday’s sale;

8:00pm: Barbeque at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds.

Saturday, October 1

9:00a.m: Commercial Show at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds;

9:00a.m: Pedigree Show at Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds;

2:00p.m: Elite Pre-Inspected Heifer Sale of 22 females;

3:30p.m: Mega Moo Heifer Raffle.

Sunday, October 2

10:30a.m: North Eastern Limousin Club co-ordinated farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim.

Speaking about the event, Irish Limousin Society CEO, Ronan Murphy, said:

“As the current custodians of the Limousin herdbook, our three primary breeding programmes (Replacement, Terminal and Dairy Beef) are tailored specifically to ensure that Irish Limousin genetics continue to play a central role to the profitability of commercial beef production across Ireland.

“Hopefully Irish Limousin breeders will look back in another 50 years and our current efforts will be viewed positively in the progression of Ireland’s most influential beef sire – the Irish Limousin.

“We would like to particularly thank our sponsors who have pledged their support for this event – and to our anniversary programme of events – especially to FBD Insurances plc who has come on board as our title sponsor.

“We look forward to meeting all breeders – both past and present – and all animal enthusiasts at the event at the end of the month,” he concluded.

The society’s president, Dr. Alan Kelly, also added: “We are delighted to offer this showcase for the Limousin breed to celebrate a momentous anniversary in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“The best of Limousin genetics will be on display and the event will rival any livestock event elsewhere in Europe.

“It promises to be a truly unique spectacle for Limousin and beef breeding enthusiasts. I would like to thank our commercial partners for their help and support in delivering this event, which promises to be a weekend to remember for Irish breeders,” he said.

A Limousin breeder’s say

The Limousin National Championships took place at the Tullamore Show in August, where Wicklow-based breeders PJ McGrath and Kelly Stephenson had a day to remember.

Their heifer, Glenford Royalty, was eventually tapped out as the overall Limousin champion.

On the day, the Limousin Society caught up with some well-known and successful Limousin breeders to get their thoughts on the breed and the changes that have taken place across the last 50 years.

Joe Henson, Killbeggan, Co. Westmeath

Michael Sexton, Mount Scott Limousins, Co. Clare

Craig Ridley, Haltcliffe Limousin Herd, Cumbria

For more information on the extravaganza in Carrick-on-Shannon, visit the Limousin Society’s Facebook page by clicking here, or call the office on: +353 (0)25 85060.