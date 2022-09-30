Discount retailer Aldi has said that it is “extremely disappointed” by protest action by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) at its outlet in Cavan town.

The association’s pig, poultry and egg producers took to the streets yesterday (Thursday, September 29) to highlight continuing pressures on their respective sectors, and to demand an increase in retail price for these products to be passed back to them.

It is understood that the protest – which also targeted a Lidl outlet – lasted throughout the night.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “[We] are extremely disappointed by [the] IFA protest at [our] Cavan store.

“We are hugely frustrated at these developments as they undermine the current ongoing discussions with our suppliers. As always, Aldi Ireland is committed to working with and supporting all of our Irish suppliers,” the spokesperson added.

The Aldi representative said the retailers paid higher prices to egg suppliers in June this year which “represented the largest increase we have ever agreed”.

“We are disappointed that egg producers have taken this approach at a time when we are actively in discussions with our egg suppliers.”

The spokesperson continued: “We understand egg producer frustrations and are happy to reassert again out commitment to engagement with suppliers from whom we purchase our eggs from.

“We look to support all our suppliers, while continuing to shield our customers from price increases as much as possible during this current inflationary period,” the spokesperson added.

Protesters gathered at Lidl and Aldi at around 4:00a.m yesterday morning. They are calling for an extra 2c/egg, 15c/chicken, and 10c/kg of pork supplied.

Speaking to Agriland on the picket line, the IFA’s regional chairperson for Ulster and north Leinster Frank Brady said the discounters must make changes and the protesters won’t leave until they do.

“As farmers, we are getting totally fed up of having no margin on what we produce. These supermarkets have to realise they can’t keep selling and keeping all the profits to themselves.”

“There is a stand off now, but we have decided that we are staying. We’re here tonight, tomorrow and we will stay until we have written assurances that they’re going to give us the money,” Brady said.