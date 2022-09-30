Gardaí have arrested three men after a large amount of suspected stolen property was found in a van that was stopped and searched in Co. Laois.

The vehicle was spotted by officers in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, September 29) on the M7 at Ballydavis in Portlaoise.

Gardaí said that they signalled the van to stop and subsequently carried out a search of the vehicle. Image: An Garda Síochána

During the search officers recovered a large quantity of what is believed to be stolen property.

This included a quad, chain saw, strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer unit.

The three men in the van were arrested at the scene and brought to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations.

The men remain detained this morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Image: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí say that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The van was stopped and searched as part of Operation Thor, which was launched in 2015 with the aim of tackling burglaries and criminal activity in the winter months.

It includes officers engaging in targeted enforcement and preventative activity

Sheep theft

Elsewhere, farmers are being urged to be vigilant and keep a close eye on stock as the number of sheep stolen on farms has increased across the country.

The chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep committee, Sean McNamara, told Agriland that incidences of sheep being stolen are on the rise.

“There is a lot of sheep being stolen right across the country in recent weeks. I’ve been talking to farmers in Wicklow, Westmeath and Longford for example, that have been victims of sheep being stolen from their farms.

“Gardaí have been notified by the farmers but nothing has come from it so far.

“All I’d say is for farmers to be extra vigilant of any unusual activity, be it people or vehicles in their local areas, and notify any strange or unusual behaviour,” McNamara said.