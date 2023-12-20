Ireland’s application for beef access to South Korea has been advanced to the next stage, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced.

The decision to advance Ireland’s application was made by the National Assembly of South Korea. Irish and Korean authorities will now progress to the final steps of the process.

The final steps required now are an agreement of a Veterinary Health Certificate and hosting an audit visit to approve plants for export. Work by DAFM officials has already commenced in both areas.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, Martin Heydon welcomed the “significant” step.

The process of securing beef access commenced during Minister McConalogue’s visit to South Korea in October this year and Minister Heydon’s visit in March.

Describing the development as “extremely positive” and a “very significant milestone” in achieving market access for Irish beef in this “important” market, Minister McConalogue said:

“With a population of over 50 million people there is huge potential for Irish agri-food exporters to grow their footprint in the sophisticated Korean market.

“Last year, Irish agri-food exports increased to €75 million in value so the foundations of strong relationships are already in place and adding beef to our exports will increase thus further.”

South Korea

The development follows the minister’s participation in the recent whole of government trade mission to South Korea led by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“During this visit, I held a positive and ultimately fruitful discussion with So Byung Hoon, member of the National Assembly and chairman of the Agriculture Committee,” he said. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue meeting with So Byung Hoon during the trade mission earlier this year

The matter of Irish beef access to the country was also raised by An Taoiseach during his meeting with the Korean president, according to Minister McConalogue.

Minister Heydon travelled to Korea and met with chair So and the relevant government departments during his visit to Seoul for St. Patrick’s Day this year to pursue the matter.

“The expansion and diversification of markets for Irish beef is central to the development of the sector and in growing the value of Irish agri-food exports,” Minister Heydon said.