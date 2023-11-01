Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has secured a commitment from authorities in Korea that they will progress an application for market access for Irish beef by the end of the year.

The development came as the minister completed the first day of a government trade mission to Korea which included a series of political and trade promotion events.

Progressing the Irish beef application which was submitted to the Korean National Assembly by the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in May 2021, is a priority for the trade mission.

Minister McConalogue’s main focus today (Wednesday, November 1) was a meeting with So Byung Hoon, a member of the Korean National Assembly and chair of the agriculture committee. Minister Charlie McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) delegation meeting So Byung Hoon, member of the Korean National Assembly and chairman of the agriculture committee

Following the meeting Minister McConalogue said that his main priority this week is to further progress the beef market access application.

“I see the expansion of markets for Irish beef as crucial for the further development of our beef sector.

Advertisement

“My department has worked intensively with their Korean counterparts over the last few years to complete all the necessary technical steps to get to this stage,” he said.

In advance of the bilateral meeting today, the issue of Irish beef access was discussed by the Korean Parliament’s Agriculture Committee this week.

“Although, this is a valuable move forward, my specific request of Mr So was that this file completes the required parliamentary process without delay.

“I was delighted to secure a commitment from Mr. So that he will move to have this stage completed by the end of this year.

“This would clear the way for the final stage in the process which is approval of the Irish beef plants who wish to export to Korea.

“To help secure delivery of this commitment, and following my discussions with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar this matter will also be raised on Friday with the President of Korea,” McConalogue said.

Advertisement

Korea

Korea is a key and growing market for Irish agrifood exports, with exports totalling €75 million in 2022, a significant increase on previous years.

“I am using the opportunity of this trade mission to meet with Irish companies and their partners and prospective partners to further our presence in Korea, a country with very significant export growth potential for Ireland,” McConalogue said.

Earlier today, Minister McConalogue was joined by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney for a “Team Ireland Korea business breakfast”.

This was a networking event for Enterprise Ireland client companies, their Korean partners and key contacts in the Korean market including in the area of agritech.

The Minister also held meetings with Irish food companies and potential importers facilitated by Bord Bia.

The delegation visited the Majang Market to see Korea’s domestic and imported meat sectors with a range of Korean processors, importers, wholesalers and retailers.

The visit continues tomorrow with the minister undertaking promotional engagements with the Korean horse racing sector, along with further meetings between Bord Bia, Korean buyers and Irish exporters.