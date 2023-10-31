Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is participating in the first whole of government trade mission to Korea this week to promote the Irish food, beverages and agri-tech sectors.

The trade mission, on which a number of government ministers are participating, is a new cross-government approach to strengthening ties and promoting trade opportunities for Ireland in important markets.

Speaking ahead of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue stated: “This trade mission presents excellent opportunities to further develop our already positive relationship with Korea.

“Irish food and beverage exports to Korea were worth over €75 million last year and there is real potential to increase this further.

The biggest opportunity for Irish agriculture however lies in the fact that not only is Korea the 12th largest economy in the world, but also its fifth largest meat importer.

“Irish produced food is renowned across the world for being safe, sustainable and of the highest quality,” the minister added.

Demand is growing in the sophisticated Korean market for the calibre of product Ireland excels at producing according to Minister McConalogue.

Beef access in Korea

A key priority for this trade mission will be to seek further progress on Ireland’s application for market access for beef to Korea.

“Korea is the fifth largest importer of beef globally. With demand at such high levels, the Korean market presents Irish producers with significant potential to increase their exports of our top-quality beef,” Minister McConalogue added.

“I will be using this week’s trade mission to advance the case for market access for our Irish beef, a product of the highest quality which is enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

As part of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue will undertake a number of political engagements with his Korean government counterparts.

He will also lead commercial engagements with leading customers for Irish food in Korea with Bord Bia, promote Irish agri-tech and agri-machinery companies activities in Korea with Enterprise Ireland, and promote the links between the Irish and Korean horseracing industries.

The minister said: “I am excited about the possibilities this week’s trade mission presents us with to promote Ireland.

“Korea is a country with whom we share common approaches to economic development with our focus on innovation, education and producing the highest quality goods.

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is at the heart of Ireland’s economy and my focus on this trade mission is to promote the sector and to promote our beef.

“Korea is a priority market for the sector’s market diversification ambitions which will support the continued sustainable development of our largest indigenous industry,” he concluded.