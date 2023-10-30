Ballybofey and Stranorlar Co-operative Livestock Mart is set to be the venue for a show and sale of rare-breed cattle.

The Stranorlar Traditional Native Breed Cattle Show and Sale will host its first-ever multi-native breed show on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Stranorlar Mart, Co. Donegal.

The event will kick-off at 12:00p.m. and will feature a catalogued show and sale of registered and pure-bred unregistered cattle.

Some of the breeds set to feature in the event will include:

Dexter;

Droimeann;

Kerry;

Shorthorn;

Belted Galloway;

Highland;

Irish Moiled;

Certified organic cattle of any other breed.

There will be prizes on the day for the top-priced cattle and export facilities will be available. All cattle must be TB tested within 30 days of the sale to be eligible for export to Northern Ireland and overseas.

All pens will be straw-bedded on the day of the show and sale. The event will be supervised by Angela Flack and Des McFadden, secretary and chairman of the Donegal Traditional and Native Breed Society as well as Brian Crawford, manager of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Co-op Livestock Mart Ltd.

There will be a fee of €10/entry but this fee will be capped at €50 where there are five or more entries from one owner.

Highland judge for Stranorlar

The organisers will welcome registered Highland cattle breeder from Co. Longford, Michelle Shaughnessy, to judge the Highland cattle in this year’s event. Michelle Shaughnessy. Source: Willie Forde

Michelle is a trustee and council member of the Highland Cattle Society of Scotland and describes herself as being “unreservedly passionate” about her love of the highland breed, whom she describes as “the most beautiful, most distinctive and most prestigious cattle in the bovine world”.

The Scottish Highlander, she proudly explained “is the oldest registered breed in the cattle herd book”.

Michelle is in regular communication with breeders in Scotland and UK where she has built up a large knowledge of the breed characteristics, the breed pedigrees and the breed standards which she says “we should try to observe and maintain here in Ireland when looking at purchasing Highlands”.

“I look out for pedigrees that are known for their sweet docile temperament, good locomotion, a good strong head, neck and shoulder and horns that are proportionate to the body,” she said.

“No crop ear is critical for highlands and a well-rounded hind quarter and of course a good dossan (facial fringe), face and personality. “

Michelle concluded: “We wish all animals and their proud owners the very best at this special show and sale.”