The Donegal Dexter Group is set to host its second annual show and sale of Dexter cattle at Raphoe Mart on Friday, November 10.

According to a statement from the group, there over 60 animals have been entered in the show and sale.

Selling will get underway at 6:00p.m on the day and pre-sale public viewing of the livestock on offer will take place between 5:00-6:00p.m.

A range of Dexter cattle will be included in the show and sale such as: Cows with calves at foot, heifers, in-calf heifers, bulls, and bullocks.

As well as the proceedings taking place with the livestock, Kevin Pyke from Pyke and Pommes will be cooking Donegal Dexter Burgers which will be available for all in attendance on the evening.

Launch

The launch of the event was attended by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who was also was joined by main sponsors of the sale, Permanent TSB, Mulroy Vets and agricultural advisor Mark McConnell.

In a statement, Donegal Dexter Group thanked the minister for attending the launch as well as the sponsors as well as Ann Harkin of Raphoe Mart for hosting the show and sale for the second year.

More information on the show and sale is available on the the Donegal Dexter Cattle Group Facebook page.

Gort Dexter sale

In other Dexter cattle sale news, the Irish Dexter Cattle Society hosted its inaugural breeding show and sale of cattle on October 7.

The event took place at Gort Co-Operative Mart, Co. Galway, and according to the society, 25 lots changed hands in the sale.

Cows and bulls made just over €1,000 with the highest price going to a six-year-old four-star cow.

In the two-year-old heifer class, the top price of €1,000 went to a heifer due to calve in October.

In the 2023-born weanling heifer class the top price of €700.00 went to a nine-month old brown-coloured heifer.

According to the society, there has been a “steady increase” in the number of new members of the Irish Dexter Cattle Society during 2023 and “this all indicates that the market will hold up well into the future”.