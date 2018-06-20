Sheep marts: Farmers begin to hunt for store lambs

The number of store lambs being marketed through marts across the country is starting to increase on a weekly basis and these lots are meeting strong demand from farmers.

Strong grass growth – in some parts – and relatively good factory returns are helping to bolster the trade. On the back of this, farmers are willing to pay as high as €3/kg to secure the right type of store lambs. Short-stay lambs appear to be most in demand.

Meanwhile, the spring lamb and cast ewe market continues to remain relatively strong. Butcher and factory buyers were willing to pay €2.60-2.90/kg for well-fleshed lambs, while ewe returns topped out at €145.

Kilkenny Mart

Some 500 sheep passed through the ring of Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday last. A good, solid trade was reported and returns were similar to the previous week’s sale.

Looking at spring lamb returns first, butcher lots sold for €2.50-2.80/kg or €125-147, while factory lambs secured prices of €2.30-2.67/kg or €95-118.