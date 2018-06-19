LacPatrick shows its hand for May supplies
LacPatrick has revealed what it will pay its suppliers for the month of May.
Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 30.25c/L for milk supplied in May. This is held from the April price. However, last month’s top-up payment of 1.75c/L has ceased.
Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 26p/L for milk supplied in May, up 1p/L from last month. Similarly, the 1.5p/L top-up has also been halted this month.
Other processors
Earlier today, Dairygold announced a milk price of 32c/L, inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for May deliveries.
As a result, in practical terms, suppliers will receive a payment identical to that of last month.
Meanwhile, yesterday it was revealed that Arrabawn Co-operative decided to hold its base milk price for May supplies, but support payments issued in recent months have now ceased.
Arrabawn suppliers will receive a base milk price of 31.05c/L including VAT for milk produced in the fifth month of this year.
The support payment offered in light of difficulties experienced at farm level during the spring of this year has also come to a halt.
Previous to this, on Friday (June 15), Aurivo announced an increase to its base milk price for May by 0.5c/L – bringing its total to 30.5c/L including VAT. However, the seasonality payment of 0.5c/L from April no longer applies.
This is the first increase in Aurivo’s base price since September 2017, according to the co-op.
Suppliers received a base price of 30c/L for April milk, but the processor – in line with its Kerry Group contract commitment – did pay an additional 1c/L on all milk supplied during that month, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contract.