LacPatrick shows its hand for May supplies

LacPatrick has revealed what it will pay its suppliers for the month of May.

Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 30.25c/L for milk supplied in May. This is held from the April price. However, last month’s top-up payment of 1.75c/L has ceased.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 26p/L for milk supplied in May, up 1p/L from last month. Similarly, the 1.5p/L top-up has also been halted this month.

Other processors

Earlier today, Dairygold announced a milk price of 32c/L, inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat for May deliveries.

This is an increase of 1c/L on April base milk price; however, the Special Weather/Fodder Relief payment of 1c/L no longer applies.

As a result, in practical terms, suppliers will receive a payment identical to that of last month.

Meanwhile, yesterday it was revealed that Arrabawn Co-operative decided to hold its base milk price for May supplies, but support payments issued in recent months have now ceased.

Arrabawn suppliers will receive a base milk price of 31.05c/L including VAT for milk produced in the fifth month of this year.

The support payment offered in light of difficulties experienced at farm level during the spring of this year has also come to a halt.

Previous to this, on Friday (June 15), Aurivo announced an increase to its base milk price for May by 0.5c/L – bringing its total to 30.5c/L including VAT. However, the seasonality payment of 0.5c/L from April no longer applies.

This is the first increase in Aurivo’s base price since September 2017, according to the co-op.

Also on Friday, Kerry revealed that it will increase its base milk price for May supplies by 1c/L – meaning that suppliers will be paid 31c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.