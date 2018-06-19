Bioenergy organisation begins hunt for new CEO

A new chief executive is currently being recruited by the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) to “champion the case of the growing bioenergy sector”, according to the organisation.

The bioenergy sector incorporates: wood energy; biomass; anaerobic digestion and biogas; and energy crops.

The candidate

The new recruit will be expected to lead and manage the association’s activities and will operate under the direction of the president and the board of directors, according to the IrBEA.

He/she will also lead, manage and oversee the administration and business of the association, IrBEA president Des O’Toole said.

“IrBEA is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years’ proven management and leadership in a member association, or an SME, with a degree-level qualification, familiarity with good corporate governance practice and an understanding of the renewable energy / bioenergy sectors in Ireland,” the president said.

Completed applications should be emailed to the IrBEA secretary, Padraic O’Neill, at [email protected] by 12:00pm on Friday, July 6, 2018.

“They should have some experience of working with stakeholders in the sector and in the relevant government departments,” O’Toole added.

The association

IrBEA is a members’ association with approximately 170 members.

It features a number of sub-groups typically covering: bioenergy in Northern Ireland; biogas and anaerobic digestion; district heating; domestic biomass fuels; energy crops; REFIT and grid connections; and the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

The association sponsors and provides administrative support to the Wood Fuel Quality Assurance Scheme.

Duties

The new chief executive will be required to work with the president and board of directors to define and implement strategy in accordance with the constitution of the association.

The ideal candidate will provide effective leadership to the staff of the association and be responsible and accountable for the proper management and safeguarding of all funds under the control of the association, consistent with good financial management.

The position will be offered as a two-year contract, with a six-month probationary period.

The new chief executive will be expected to work full-time from the IrBEA office – which is currently located in DCU Alpha, Glasnevin. The salary is negotiable, according to the organisation.

‘Incentive for progress’

The vacancy is being filled just as the EU has upped the renewables target to 32% overall.

This gives plenty of incentive for progress in electricity, heat and transport, O’Toole said.

“For the first time all solid biomass will have sustainability criteria requirements regardless of source.

This will ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of biomass as a central renewable fuel.