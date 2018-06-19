Additional centres authorised to test ‘fast’ tractors

Additional centres have been authorised to carry out road-worthiness tests on ‘fast’ tractors, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

A ‘fast’ tractor is defined as a tractor that has a maximum design speed which exceeds 40kph. The requirement to test these tractors was brought in under an EU directive that came into play on May 20.

Initially, it was confirmed that ‘fast’ tractors can be tested by the Banner Vehicle Centre – with an address in Lismuibreeda, Darragh, Ennis, Co. Clare – and by Kelly Trucks Ballaghadereen – which is located on Lung Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

But the RSA did explain that the number of authorised centres would increase as time progresses.

‘Fast’ tractors can now also be tested by Martin Molloy Commercials Ltd – which is based in Ross West, Castlebar, Co. Mayo – and by Urlingford Testing Service Ltd – with an address in Church View, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

The road-worthiness testing of ‘fast’ tractors will be carried out in a number of authorised heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) testing centres within the Commercial Vehicle Road-worthiness Testing (CVRT) network.

Advertisement

Owners of ‘fast’ tractors which need to be tested can locate their nearest test centre by visiting the CVRT website and then selecting the centres which cater for ‘fast’ tractors.

As well as this, the four centres which are currently authorised accept online bookings.

Local authority work;

Construction industry;

Quarry industry;

Manufacturing industry;

Mining industry;

Road construction / road works. Examples of fast tractors which will require testing include those used in or for:

Tractors required to be tested must be put under the spotlight once they are four years old. Following that, they will have to be tested every second year, the RSA explained.