Dole out the dollars for this American-built icon…on this side of the Atlantic

The John Deere 4020 has, for quite some time, been regarded as a very collectible tractor – on both sides of the Atlantic.

This example (pictured) was offered for sale at an auction in the UK on Saturday (June 16). The auction involved the sale of the Bowen-Jones Collection. It was held at Tiffield, Towcester, Northants (England).

A selection of classic and vintage tractors – mostly John Deere models – went under the hammer on the day.

This 4020 – one of the most attention-grabbing lots at the sale – changed hands; the hammer fell at £12,800 (plus VAT and a buyer’s premium of 5%).

1,431 hours were showing on the clock (odometer), though this was described as being “incorrect”. The tractor was shod on 16.9 R34 wheels/tyres at the rear.

The 4020 was built from 1964 up until 1972; it replaced the similar 4010 (part of the ‘New Generation’ line-up that appeared in 1960). It was ultimately replaced by the 4230.

Over 184,000 built

It did prove popular; over 184,000 were built during its production run.

The 4020 did incorporate several upgrades, including more power and heavier rear axles. It also came with a differential lock.

Its six-cylinder engine was mated to either of two transmissions. The standard fitment was Syncro-Range – a basic 8F 2R box. A powershift gearbox (8F 4R) was optional.

It was originally offered in standard or row-crop guise. Versions with gasoline, diesel or LP-gas engines also featured in the line-up.

The diesel version – which would prove to be by far the most popular – typically weighed about 4.3t (when operating in the field).

In any case, there is still plenty of demand for such tractors – in Europe and, of course, in the US where they were built (Waterloo, Iowa). Saturday’s (successful) bid of £12,800 is evidence of such demand.