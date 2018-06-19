Mixed results in the spring lamb market
Although the spring lamb trade steadied somewhat last week, mixed messages have been circulating throughout factory lairages this week; some processors have moved to drop spring lamb quotes by 10c/kg.
The chief offender in this regard is Irish Country Meats, which has opted to offer its farmer-customers a base price of 580c/kg when it comes to commencing negotiations – down 10c/kg on last week.
Elsewhere, it remains pretty much unchanged for Kepak Athleague and Kildare Chilling; both plants are offering a base of 590c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance (QA) bonuses).
Although factories are quoting 580-590c/kg, deals are being struck at much higher prices and top prices of 620-630c/kg (excluding QA and producer group bonuses) have been muted over recent days.
When it comes to marketing ewes, factories have opted to maintain quotes at last week’s levels and are commencing negotiations at 280-300c/kg with farmers. During the week ending June 18, some 43,965 sheep were processed in Department of Agriculture approved sheepmeat export plants. Although this is a drop of 18% on the previous week, the impact of the bank holiday Monday has to be considered in the reduced throughput number.
Figures from the department also show that just over 1.16 million sheep were processed this year – a climb of 6,335 head or 1% on the corresponding period in 2017.
Throughput increases were witnessed in the hogget (+18,151 head) and ewe and ram (+34,858 head) categories, while spring lamb numbers have actually declined by 46,323 head.
Supplies
Although factories are quoting 580-590c/kg, deals are being struck at much higher prices and top prices of 620-630c/kg (excluding QA and producer group bonuses) have been muted over recent days.
When it comes to marketing ewes, factories have opted to maintain quotes at last week’s levels and are commencing negotiations at 280-300c/kg with farmers.
During the week ending June 18, some 43,965 sheep were processed in Department of Agriculture approved sheepmeat export plants. Although this is a drop of 18% on the previous week, the impact of the bank holiday Monday has to be considered in the reduced throughput number.
Figures from the department also show that just over 1.16 million sheep were processed this year – a climb of 6,335 head or 1% on the corresponding period in 2017.
Throughput increases were witnessed in the hogget (+18,151 head) and ewe and ram (+34,858 head) categories, while spring lamb numbers have actually declined by 46,323 head.