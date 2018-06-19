Mixed results in the spring lamb market

Although the spring lamb trade steadied somewhat last week, mixed messages have been circulating throughout factory lairages this week; some processors have moved to drop spring lamb quotes by 10c/kg.

The chief offender in this regard is Irish Country Meats, which has opted to offer its farmer-customers a base price of 580c/kg when it comes to commencing negotiations – down 10c/kg on last week.

Elsewhere, it remains pretty much unchanged for Kepak Athleague and Kildare Chilling; both plants are offering a base of 590c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance (QA) bonuses).