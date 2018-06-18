Auction report: Wrapping up a ‘blue’ treasure trove on a ‘high’

What has been described as “one of the most important collections of classic Ford and related tractors” was sold at auction (in individual lots) last month – on Saturday, May 12, in England.

The collection was owned by tractor enthusiast Paul Cable. The auction – comprising 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares – was conducted by Cheffins.

We’ve already brought you several reports from this noteworthy sale – including details of the highest-value lots.

In this article, we round up some of the remaining results.

These pictures were all taken by Tim Scrivener; he was present at the auction for AgriLand.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

These (hammer) prices are not subject to VAT, unless otherwise stated in the caption.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

