Home » Machinery » Auction report: Wrapping up a ‘blue’ treasure trove on a ‘high’
Auction report: Wrapping up a ‘blue’ treasure trove on a ‘high’
What has been described as “one of the most important collections of classic Ford and related tractors” was sold at auction (in individual lots) last month – on Saturday, May 12, in England.
The collection was owned by tractor enthusiast Paul Cable. The auction – comprising 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares – was conducted by Cheffins.
We’ve already brought you
several reports from this noteworthy sale – including details of the highest-value lots.
Also Read: 1985 ‘classic’ County sells for a massive £90,000
In this article, we round up some of the remaining results.
These pictures were all taken by
; he was present at the auction for Tim Scrivener AgriLand. Also Read: See what this Ford 5000 in ‘as-new’ condition fetched at auction
Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.
All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.
These (hammer) prices are not subject to VAT, unless otherwise stated in the caption.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a
full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
This 1979 County 1174 (front linkage; 16.9 R34 wheels/tyres; 4,384 hours) sold for £34,000
This 1975 County 1164 (16.9 R34 wheels/tyres; 3,932 hours) sold for £21,200
This 1967 County 1124 Super Six (16.9 R34 wheels/tyres; 4,856 hours) sold for £13,500
This County Four-Drive (skid-steer; front wheels chain-driven from sprockets on the rear axle) sold for £9,500 (plus VAT)
This 1962 County Super-4 (County’s first equal-wheel 4WD tractor with ‘conventional’ steering; 9,481 hours) sold for £12,800
This County Super-6 (16.9-30 wheels/tyres) sold for £18,200
This 1959 County Ploughman (crawler; rear linkage) sold for £3,800
This Fordson Super Major (rear linkage; side belt-pulley; 12.4/11-36 rear wheels/tyres) sold for £5,100
This 1979 County 762H (13.6/12-38 rear wheels/tyres) sold for £7,200
This 1977 County 7600-Four (County front axle; Lambourne cab; 16.9 R34 rear wheels/tyres; 6,087 hours) sold for £22,000
This County 1004 FC (fifth-wheel coupling for a semi-trailer; air brakes) sold for £15,000
This 1979 County 1174 (370 hours; Ford 8700 engine; Swedish Hara cab) sold for £41,000