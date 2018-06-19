Dairygold reveals May milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to reveal its hand for its milk price to suppliers for May.

Dairygold will pay its milk suppliers 32c/L, inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, for May deliveries.

This is an increase of 1c/L on April base milk price; however, the Special Weather/Fodder Relief payment of 1c/L no longer applies.

As a result, in practical terms, suppliers will receive a payment identical to that of last month.

Yesterday Arrabawn Co-operative decided to hold its base milk price for May supplies, but support payments issued in recent months have now ceased.

Arrabawn suppliers will receive a base milk price of 31.05c/L including VAT for milk produced in the fifth month of this year.

The support payment offered in light of difficulties experienced at farm level during the spring of this year has also come to a halt.

Last week’s announcements

Meanwhile last week, Aurivo revealed a 0.5c/L increase to its price. However, it is dropping its seasonality payment of 0.5c/L offered last month.

Advertisement

The board of Aurivo Co-op has today agreed to increase its base milk price by 0.5c/L to 30.5c/L including VAT for May manufacturing milk.

This is the first increase in Aurivo’s base price since September 2017, according to the co-op.

The average price paid to Aurivo suppliers in May will be 31.58c/L including VAT, based on the average co-op solids.

Also on Friday, Kerry revealed that it will increase its base milk price for May supplies by 1c/L – meaning that suppliers will be paid 31c/L including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Suppliers received a base price of 30c/L for April milk, but the processor – in line with its Kerry Group contract commitment – did pay an additional 1c/L on all milk supplied during that month, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price contract.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Glanbia Ireland (GI) announced that it will maintain its base milk price for May at 29c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for May supplies; this is down from 2c/L in the previous month.

This means that member suppliers will receive a milk price of 30c/L, including VAT, for the fifth month of this year.