Embrace FARM to host service for those affected by farm accidents

Ireland’s dedicated farm accident support network for those that have been affected by farming accidents, Embrace FARM, will host its ecumenical remembrance service next Sunday, June 24, at 2:00pm in the church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan;

An Taoiseach’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Commandant David Murphy;

Bishop Denis Nulty;

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack;

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Patrick Kent;

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president Ivor Ferguson;

Ulster Young Farmers’ Clubs (UYFC) president James Speers;

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) director general Damian McDonald;

former Irish Rugby international John Hayes;

representatives from the Department of Agriculture;

representatives from Teagasc. Industry leaders and other key people that will be in attendance at the event will include:

Embrace Farm will be represented by co-founders Brian and Norma Rohan, along with the voluntary board of directors who give their time for the development of the organisation.

Advertisement

With over 130 families contacting the organisation annually, as a fully registered charity, Embrace FARM hosts many support events for those who have lost a loved one in a farming accident or have suffered serious injury as a result.

If there is a loved one that has been lost through a farming accident that you wish to mention please contact Embrace Farm at [email protected] or text Norma Rohan at: 086-8381427.