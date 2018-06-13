Sheep marts: Stronger spring lamb trade witnessed at the ringside

Aided by a sense of stability in the factory trade, spring lamb returns have improved significantly over recent days. Prices have improved by €5-10/head of late in marts across the country.

Over recent days, factory lambs sold for €2.60-2.90/kg, while heavier butcher lambs traded at €2.50-3.00/kg.

Like previous weeks, cast ewes also remained in demand and a top call of €158/head was recorded in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill.

Mountbellew Mart

No great change in sheep numbers was recorded at Mountbellew Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, where cast ewes were said to have met a strong trade and, as a result, returns were up by €10/head.

On the day, cast ewe prices ranged from €88 up to €130/head, while ewes with lambs at foot traded from €147 up to €270.

However, there was a slight increase in spring lamb numbers. Despite this, a 100% clearance rate was recorded on the day. Ewe hoggets were also in demand and these lots sold at €119-137/head.