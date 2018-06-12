Agri jobs: Fancy a career change?

A number of jobs become available every month in the agricultural sector in Ireland – a listing of which is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

This week, there are a several employers which have sought applications to fill a range of positions.

Vacancies include jobs such as: a network and security engineer; a trade information officer; a technical support team leader; a service engineer; an agricultural sales person; a sales manager; and financial advisors.

Senior Network and Security Engineer

Irish dairy exporter Ornua is seeking to recruit a senior network and security engineer to manage and maintain network security operations globally including: network firewalls; switches; wireless and WAN connectivity.

This person will also participate in capacity planning and design of secure networks, systems and provide technical support and consultation for the Operations and IT department.

Other high-level responsibilities include: managing third-party WAN vendors; implementing remote access solutions, controls and specification; and supporting ongoing and new security/compliance initiatives. Click here for more information

Trade Information Officer

Ornua is also looking to hire a trade information officer. The core role of the Trade Information Officer is to support the business by keeping abreast of a broad array of trade issues including Global Trade Policy, trade agreements and their impact, market access issues and trade statistics.

The role is a critical support function for Ornua’s dairy export operations and involves maintaining close working relationships with many functions across the organisation.

Essential skills and requirements for this role include: at least two years’ relevant professional experience in a business information/information services role; a third level degree in a business-related/economics discipline; and excellent IT skills, including proficiency in MS Office. Click here for more information

Technical Support Team Leader

Finally, Ornua has a vacancy for the posisition of technical support team leader. The successful candidate will have responsibility for the coordination of the business support and quality management within the Technical Team.

This includes responsibility for leading, managing and developing staff within the business support and Quality Management functions.

The incumbent will be expected to take the lead in key areas of development and lead interdepartmental projects and meetings as required.

There are a number of key requirements and attributes sought for this role, most notably at least three to five years’ experience of technical/quality assurance, ideally in dairy; however, food or beverage may be considered.

Service Engineer

Well-known family farm machinery business Kellys of Borris is looking to recruit a mobile service engineer for its Horsch implements. The successful applicant will be responsible for repairing the full range of Horsch drills, cultivators and sprayers.

Whilst experience is preferable, comprehensive training will be provided for this role. A good knowledge of tillage and the machinery used is essential. Click here for more information

Agricultural Sales Person

Meanwhile, Kellys is also seeking to hire an agricultural sales person. Working across the south-east, this position covers Claas and other franchises, with particular focus on tractors and tillage equipment.

Existing sales experience is necessary and a good knowledge of current machines and trends in the marketplace are important qualities for the position.

The successful candidate must have strong communication skills with excellent drive and motivation along with a good knowledge of IT. He/she must have a full clean driver’s licence. Click here for more information

Sales Manager

Agrispread International, the fertiliser and lime spreader manufacturer based in the west of Ireland, requires a sales manager to manage its Irish sales operations.

The company is based in the west of Ireland, but the role will require regular travel across Ireland.

The successful applicant will have overall responsibility for the sales operation in Ireland; growing the firm’s customer base, maintaining and strengthening existing customer relationships and providing aftermarket business sales support.

Some of the key skills required include: machinery industry/sales experience and people development skills; good technical and business acumen; and proven leadership and understanding of agricultural machinery. Click here for more information

Financial Advisors

Finally, Irish life assurance firm Acorn Life is currently seeking people with experience in agri sales and the agriculture industry to join its team as financial advisors, particularly in the Munster region.

As part of a company offering protection, savings and investment products for the Irish public, successful candidates must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills; plus a full, clean driving license.