Nostalgic livestock lorry flies flag for farming at ‘Full of the Pipe’

Nine years ago, Kevin Mulqueen and Colin Hegarty ran the first ‘Full of the Pipe‘ truck show.

Speaking to AgriLand, Kevin explained: “The feedback is that the show is probably in the top three truck shows in Europe.”

The show has expanded exponentially from 90 trucks in year one to almost 1,200 trucks this year.

The event took place in Punchestown Racecourse from Friday evening (June 8) to Sunday evening (June 10).

an indoor trade village;

a drive-by decibel contest (with side-pipes on the trucks);

drifting display in the main arena. Some of the attractions at the event included:

There were 25 different truck categories, with a group of judges accessing the various classes – from light commercials to vintage units, as well as new and custom trucks.

Trucks from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Holland were present.

“Every truck entered in the show is in pristine condition. They’re the real die-hard people of the trucking industry,” Kevin commented.

“Next year is the 10th anniversary and the venue has already been booked. We are calling it ‘The Party’.

“It’s about pride and passion; it’s a great weekend for everyone to meet in the one place and put a face to the name; they pass each other every day on the road,” he added.

