Glanbia offers condolences to family of Fermanagh farm accident victim

Glanbia chairman Martin Keane has expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of the late Gerard Collins, who died in a farm accident yesterday (Monday, June 11).

The Collins family are highly respected Glanbia milk suppliers from Lisnaskea in Co. Fermanagh, according to the milk processor’s chair.

Keane said: “This is a terrible tragedy to afflict a highly-respected and popular farming family.

On behalf of all Glanbia milk suppliers, I wish to express my deepest sympathy to Gerard’s wife Claire and their four children.

It’s understood the dairy farmer had been working with machinery at the time.

This was the third farm-related fatality to take place in the past two weeks, following incidents in counties Waterford and Cork in recent days.

All three accidents involved tractors and machinery.

‘A Horrific Accident’

DUP leader Arlene Foster also expressed her condolences to the family of the Fermanagh man.

She said: “This a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result.

“Sadly another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time.

The man was well known within the farming community and his character will be greatly missed by all who knew him.