Fatal farm accident in Co. Waterford
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating a farm fatality in Co. Waterford, a spokesperson for the authority has confirmed.
A man in his mid 50s was killed in an area in the west of the county yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 5), the spokesperson added.
It is believed that the man was crushed by a tractor on the farm, near Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford, according to RTE.
The man was purportedly cutting or collecting silage at the time.
Fatal collision in Cork
Gardai in Mallow, Co. Cork, are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a tractor and a van on Monday, June 4.
The incident occured on the R522 between Buttevant and Liscarroll at approximately 1:00pm.
The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s named locally as Patrick McMahon, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Two passengers in the van – Patrick’s 14-year-old daughter and her 17-year-old friend – were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.
Their conditions are understood to be serious.
The driver of the tractor – a male in his late 20s – was not physically harmed. It is understood that the stretch of road where the accident occurred comprises of a series of “bad bends”.