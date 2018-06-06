Fatal farm accident in Co. Waterford

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating a farm fatality in Co. Waterford, a spokesperson for the authority has confirmed.

A man in his mid 50s was killed in an area in the west of the county yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 5), the spokesperson added.

It is believed that the man was crushed by a tractor on the farm, near Kilrossanty, Co. Waterford, according to RTE.

The man was purportedly cutting or collecting silage at the time.

Fatal collision in Cork

Gardai in Mallow, Co. Cork, are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a tractor and a van on Monday, June 4.

The incident occured on the R522 between Buttevant and Liscarroll at approximately 1:00pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, involving a van and a tractor drawing a slurry tanker, on the R522 – approximately three miles from Buttevant.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s named locally as Patrick McMahon, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two passengers in the van – Patrick’s 14-year-old daughter and her 17-year-old friend – were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Their conditions are understood to be serious.

It is believed that the occupants of the van were on their way to a beach. The partner of the van driver was following in a car close behind the van and arrived on the scene shortly after the accident.