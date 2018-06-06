TAMS II application deadline closes this week

The deadline for the current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) is closing this week, on Friday (June 8) – meaning the pressure is on for any interested farmers who have yet to apply.

The deadline applies to schemes including the: Tillage Capital Investment Scheme; Young Farmers’ Capital Investment Scheme; Dairy Equipment Scheme; Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme; Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Scheme; Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme; and the Organic Capital Investment Scheme.

The current tranche, which is the tenth and penultimate option, will be followed by a final eleventh tranche, which will close on September 7.

Proposed 15% cut to Pillar II budget

This deadline draws in following the announcement last week by Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan that the European Commission was left with “no option” other than to cut the Pillar II budget under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) by 15%.

Commissioner Hogan made the comments while addressing those present at a press briefing in Brussels following the announcement of the commission’s CAP reform proposals.

The commissioner said: “On Pillar II, there is a 15% cut for every member state; everybody is treated equally in relation to this cut.

We had no option because of the financial situation. But, there are a number of ways in which this cut can actually be removed or restored.

“Number one is if European member states decide to put more money into the European Union budget.

“Over the next year they will be able to discuss this and they will be able to establish what their political priorities are.

“If they feel like agriculture is their big priority – like many of them said in Madrid yesterday – I will be very happy to see more money coming into agriculture and we can restore some of the cuts made or eliminate them,” he said.