Pedigree Limousin heifer tops sale at €16,800

A pedigree Limousin heifer bred by Tom Bailey of Bailey Limousins topped a premium production sale that took place on Monday, June 4, in Roscrea Mart, Co. Tipperary with a hammer price of €16,800.

A total of 17 in-calf heifers and 34 maiden heifers were set to go under the hammer on the day; these heifers came from the Bailey Limousin, Ballinrahin Limousin and Grangeford Limousin herds.

Described as a “super heifer” with “an outstanding future”, sale-topper Baileys Minnie was sired by Goldie’s Jackpot and is out of Baileys Irene.

Born in April 2017, the four-star heifer across all beef breeds attracted a lot of attention from the estimated 300 people that attended the sale.

Meanwhile, Bailey – who farms near Batterstown in Co. Meath – also took home the second highest price received on the day.

Baileys Laura was sold for a hammer price of €14,400. Born in December, 2016, this “real show heifer with a super shape” was also sired by Goldies Jackpot.

The four-star animal reportedly has exceptional bloodlines going to Pelletstown – including Nenuphar, Greensons Gigolo, Queenshead Altea and Ampertaine Foreman.

Taking home the third highest price was a five-star heifer called Grangeford Lady ET from the Grangeford Limousin herd – she was sold for €12,800.

Born in November 2016, the heifer was bred by Gary Morrissey from Co. Carlow. The heifer was sired by Ampertaine Elgin and is out of Goldies Flojo.

‘A great turnout’

All three breeders were happy with how the sale went and the prices received, according to Bailey.

Speaking to AgriLand, he stated that nearly all of the animals on offer on the day were sold.

We are very happy with how it went. A couple of lots have gone to Spain, more went to Northern Ireland and some ended up in Scotland.

“People were able to view the lots from 2:00pm onward on Sunday. Anyone who was there that day was serious about buying,” he said.