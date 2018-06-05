Condition Orange forest fire danger rating issued

A Condition Orange forest fire danger rating has been issued today (Tuesday, June 6) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The warning – which is valid at the moment – will remain in place until Wednesday, June 13, a statement from the department added.

Continuing, it said: “Arising from current dry conditions and high temperatures associated with continental high pressure systems, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels exist.

A high ignition risk is deemed to exist in public amenity areas adjacent to urban centres and on areas of open land at risk from illegal burning of waste.

“Increased upland growth levels and live fuel moisture, coupled with high humidity levels can be expected to moderate fire behaviour and spread rates at this point – subject to local terrain and wind conditions.”

A Condition Orange danger rating for forest fires has been in place for the majority of the past two weeks, given the prolonged spell of fine weather the country has been experiencing it.

Advertisement

Advice to forest owners and managers

The department has advised all forest owners and managers to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Fire lines, fire plans and fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready, it added.

Meanwhile, other relevant contingencies – such as insurance and helicopter contracts – should also be checked and confirmed, the department advised.

Concluding, a statement from the department said: “Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the fire and emergency services via: 112 or: 999.

“The department recommends that forest owners and managers should consider the fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire.”