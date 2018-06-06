HSA announces appointment of incoming CEO

The board of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Sharon McGuinness as chief executive designate of the authority.

Dr. McGuinness is scheduled to take up the position on July 1, 2018, following the retirement of Martin O’Halloran, the current CEO.

Dr. McGuinness is currently assistant chief executive for the Chemicals and Prevention Division with the authority; a role she has held since 2006.

She is also the chair of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) Management Board.

Prior to joining the Health and Safety Authority, Dr. McGuinness worked in government affairs and global chemical regulations for Hewlett-Packard and also with the European Chemicals Bureau as a scientific officer in relation to classification and labelling.

In addition, she has held posts in academia and the pharmaceutical sector. She graduated with a BSc in pharmacology in 1986 and a PhD in pharmacology in 1990.

Advertisement

Dr. McGuinness later completed post-doctoral toxicology fellowships at the University of Arizona in Tucson and the American Cyanamid Company in New York.

Commenting on the appointment, Pat Breen, Minister of State with special responsibility for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, said: “Dr. Sharon McGuinness is an energetic senior executive with extensive experience in the public and private sector; she will bring a wealth of knowledge to this role.

Working with the current team in the Health and Safety Authority, Sharon will build on the successes of recent years and take the organisation into a new phase of development.

“I wish Sharon all the best in her new role and have every confidence that the organisation will prosper under her leadership,” he said.