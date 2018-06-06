Deadline looms large for next generation of department recruits

The deadline for the next generation of recruits at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is fast approaching as a vast recruitment drive is set to close tomorrow (June 7).

The department is currently seeking to hire recruits for the position of “Technical Agricultural Officer” through the Public Appointments Service.

Technical Agricultural Officers are employed by the department to carry out “various functions related to services and schemes”, as well as operating controls relating to animal welfare, public health, animal health and EU payment schemes, according to the authority.

Interacting with the public/customers on schemes and services;

Supervision and/or monitoring of activities of food business operators and a range of meat plants, and ensuring compliance with all regulations;

Various on-farm controls and business premise checks, as required under national and EU legislation;

Dealing with animal welfare, public health and animal health (including disease control), in line with legislative requirements; and

A range of other duties such as crop evaluation, certification duties, poultry and eggs and pesticide control. The role will include a number of duties, including:

Successful applicants may be required to work in industrial conditions, such as meat plants and rendering plants. Other work areas may include both office and outdoor duties, such as farm inspections.

Eligibility requirments

To be eligible to apply for the role, candidates are required to have passed the Leaving Certificate (Ordinary Level) in five subjects – including maths and English, or the foreign equivalent.

As well as this, candidates must hold an advanced certificate in agriculture or horticulture at Level 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Alternatively, candidates need a qualification in agriculture or horticulture at Level 7, or higher, on the National Framework of Qualifications; or hold a qualification at Level 6, or higher, that is accepted as being “at least equivalent” in areas such as: animal health; animal welfare; plant health; and food safety.

A number of special personal attributes are also required of successful applicants. These include the ability to: work under pressure and to meet deadlines; work as part of a multidisciplinary team; and to take responsibility for assigned tasks. Good verbal and written communication skills and good IT skills are also essential.

Other desirable attributes include: a knowledge of Irish agriculture and agri-industry; understanding of regulatory/control systems; knowledge of public health and food safety; and having a current full clean driving licence (Category B) and/or access to a car.

How to Apply

Applications should be made online through the publicjobs.ie website.