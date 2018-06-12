‘Frenzy’ of Fiats out in force at Waterford ‘working day’

Amidst searing sunshine, members of Mogeely Vintage Club gathered on Sunday (June 10) to put a barrage of classic tractors and machines through their paces.

The venue was a farm outside Clashmore – in a scenic part of west Co. Waterford.

AgriLand was there to meet club members and to watch the equipment mowing, lifting, chopping and drawing in silage – in idyllic conditions.

Many brands were represented; most notably John Deere, Ford and – the focus of this article – Fiat (Fiatagri).

It was especially heartening to see not only Fiat-badged tractors but also a Hesston (Fiatagri) self-propelled forager gainfully employed at the event.

The harvester in question was a 7725 – a machine that might well evoke first-hand memories for some contractors dotted about Ireland – but most especially in the Munster region.

This machine (pictured below) is owned by Gordon O’Mahony from Ladysbridge (Co. Cork). Gordon also brought both a 4WD and a 2WD John Deere 3050 (each with accompanying trailers) along.

The harvester filled several loads, typically pairing off with a matching Fiat (Fiatagri) tractor each time.

This picture (below) shows it side-filling into a Waterford-built (10t) Lee trailer – coupled to a ‘fresh-faced’ F130 from the F (Winner) Series. This tractor is owned by Conor Cotter of Midleton (Co. Cork).

Also present was an example of a tractor that has become an institution in its own right – certainly here in Ireland at least. It is, of course, the long-serving 110-90 DT.

This authentic specimen (pictured below – on the left) is owned by Joe Rynne of Ballinrostig (Co. Cork).

It was mated with a Fitzgerald trailer on the day. The Italian-built beast made light work of towing this about – making its characteristic high-revving roar as it went about its business.

Tony Cotter, secretary of Mogeely Vintage Club, commented: “Our hosts – the Mansfield family – looked after us; they fed the troops for the weekend.

“Kieran, his wife Alice and the family gave us a very warm welcome to Co. Waterford. Without hosts like the Mansfields, events like this would not be possible.

We had members of a number of different clubs taking part; we had people from Ballinrostig Vintage Club, Carrigtwohill Vintage Club, Mellary Vintage Club and Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club, as well as some Youghal members.