‘Frenzy’ of Fiats out in force at Waterford ‘working day’
Amidst searing sunshine, members of Mogeely Vintage Club gathered on Sunday (June 10) to put a barrage of classic tractors and machines through their paces.
The venue was a farm outside Clashmore – in a scenic part of west Co. Waterford.
AgriLand was there to meet club members and to watch the equipment mowing, lifting, chopping and drawing in silage – in idyllic conditions.
It was especially heartening to see not only Fiat-badged tractors but also a Hesston (Fiatagri) self-propelled forager gainfully employed at the event.Also Read: Fondly-remembered Fiats: An ‘irreverent’ look at the 110-90 and F (Winner) Series…
The harvester in question was a 7725 – a machine that might well evoke first-hand memories for some contractors dotted about Ireland – but most especially in the Munster region.
This machine (pictured below) is owned by Gordon O’Mahony from Ladysbridge (Co. Cork). Gordon also brought both a 4WD and a 2WD John Deere 3050 (each with accompanying trailers) along.
The harvester filled several loads, typically pairing off with a matching Fiat (Fiatagri) tractor each time.
This picture (below) shows it side-filling into a Waterford-built (10t) Lee trailer – coupled to a ‘fresh-faced’ F130 from the F (Winner) Series. This tractor is owned by Conor Cotter of Midleton (Co. Cork).
Also present was an example of a tractor that has become an institution in its own right – certainly here in Ireland at least. It is, of course, the long-serving 110-90 DT.
This authentic specimen (pictured below – on the left) is owned by Joe Rynne of Ballinrostig (Co. Cork).
It was mated with a Fitzgerald trailer on the day. The Italian-built beast made light work of towing this about – making its characteristic high-revving roar as it went about its business.
Tony Cotter, secretary of Mogeely Vintage Club, commented: “Our hosts – the Mansfield family – looked after us; they fed the troops for the weekend.
“Kieran, his wife Alice and the family gave us a very warm welcome to Co. Waterford. Without hosts like the Mansfields, events like this would not be possible.
We had members of a number of different clubs taking part; we had people from Ballinrostig Vintage Club, Carrigtwohill Vintage Club, Mellary Vintage Club and Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club, as well as some Youghal members.
Stay tuned to AgriLand…to see other machines from this event.