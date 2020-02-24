Sheep killed in overnight dog attack in Kilkenny

A sheep was killed while another was injured in an overnight dog attack in Co. Kilkenny over the weekend.

Liam Lacey, a sheep farmer based in Kilkenny, took to social media to vent his frustration after discovering the aftermath of the attack yesterday morning, Sunday, February 23.

Taking to Twitter, Lacey said: “This morning woke up to a dog attack on sheep… one ran through a fence down a drain and savaged [with the] other ram injured.”

The farmer described dogs roaming at night as a “pure disgrace” and questioned where the dog owners are now.

In a follow-up tweet, the farmer slammed dog owners who allow their pets to roam free at night as “idiots” and “oblivious” to the destruction their animals are capable of.

Farmers ‘legally entitled to shoot dogs’ to protect flock

Last week the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has warned dog owners that “in certain circumstances, farmers may be legally entitled to shoot dogs”.

The warning was issued on Monday, February 17, and comes following an ongoing spate of dog attacks on sheep.

The ISPCA’s CEO, Dr. Andrew Kelly, outlined: “In certain circumstances, farmers may be legally entitled to shoot dogs to protect their flock if they are endangering livestock on their property.

If you live or walk near a farm, particularly a sheep farm, you must ensure your dog is under control and that it cannot escape from your property at any time.

The ISPCA also reminded dog owners that it is “a legal requirement” to have all dog’s microchipped.