‘Farmers legally entitled to shoot dogs in certain cases’ – ISPCA

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has warned dog owners that “in certain circumstances, farmers may be legally entitled to shoot dogs”.

The warning was issued this morning, Monday, February 17, and comes following an ongoing spate of dog attacks on sheep.

The ISPCA’s CEO, Dr. Andrew Kelly, outlined: “In certain circumstances, farmers may be legally entitled to shoot dogs to protect their flock if they are endangering livestock on their property.

If you live or walk near a farm, particularly a sheep farm, you must ensure your dog is under control and that it cannot escape from your property at any time.

The ISPCA also reminded dog owners that it is “a legal requirement” to have all dog’s microchipped.

It noted that puppies must be microchipped by the time they are 12 weeks old or before they leave the breeding premises.

Continuing, the ISPCA statement said owners must also be in possession of a Microchip Certificate, the ISPCA statement outlined.

Dog owners who don’t have a microchip certificate have been advised to contact their vet or alternatively, to contact any animal rescue organisation or dog pound to scan scan the dog for a microchip number.

Concluding, the ISPCA emphasised the importance of spaying/neutering pets which, it said, “is another key component to responsible pet ownership”.