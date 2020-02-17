ISPCA issues warning to dog owners following spate of attacks

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has issued a warning to all dog owners reminding them to “act responsibly” and keep their dogs under control.

The warning was issued this morning, Monday, February 17, and comes following an ongoing spate of dog attacks on sheep.

Continuing, the warning emphasised that dogs should be under control “at all times when in the countryside or around livestock”.

The ISPCA noted: “This is especially important at this time of year, which is peak lambing season.

Commenting on the issue, ISPCA’s CEO, Dr. Andrew Kelly said: “In recent weeks, there have been a number of reports of dog attacks killing or causing horrific injuries to sheep and lambs.

Dog owners must keep their dogs under control at all times and can be held responsible for attacks on sheep which can have serious financial and legal consequences.

Continuing, Kelly added: “This can be a hugely stressful time for sheep farmers trying to protect their flock and they can often experience horrific dog attacks, causing damage to their sheep, pregnant ewes and lambs during lambing season, from January through to Spring.

“Even the most docile, well-behaved dogs’ natural instinct is to chase, which can result in them taking part in pack behaviour.

Pregnant ewes can be seriously injured in a panic to escape from chasing dogs, often miscarrying their lambs, which is devastating for farmers.

“Allowing a dog to roam is not only irresponsible but it is also an offence not to have your dog under effective control and local authorities are enforcing the Control of Dog’s Act”.