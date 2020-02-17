2,400 farms and properties without power following Storm Dennis

Approximately 2,400 homes, farms and businesses are without power across Ireland this morning, Monday, February 17, the ESB has confirmed.

According to a statement from the ESB: “Crews have been mobilised to resume restoration efforts from before first light this morning.

“The majority of premises that are without electricity would have lost supply after 9:00pm last night”, the statement explained.

Continuing, the ESB statement noted: “The vast majority of customers who lost power during Storm Dennis were restored yesterday, Sunday”.

Concluding, the statement remarked: “In short, we’re very much getting back to normal winter operations.”

Updates on the situation are available to the public on powercheck.ie.

Cold and unsettled week

Meanwhile, weather conditions are set to remain cold and unsettled this week, with continued rainfall forecast, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, February 17, will start a cold and blustery day with occasional sunny spells and scattered squally showers with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder.

According to the national forecaster, a few wintry showers are possible, especially over the hills in Connacht and Ulster.

Maximum temperatures today will range from 5° to 8° in strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

Further showers of rain will continue overnight and will merge into longer spells of rain at times with a risk of wintry falls on higher ground.