This week’s FarmLand: How to generate the farming vote – and the milking parlour

It’s that time of the week again for FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – which returns this evening, Thursday, February 6, for its third episode of 2020.

The show reflects on some of the biggest talking points in the farming community; plus we also find out what’s happening inside farm gates around the country.

In this week’s episode of FarmLand, our dairy specialist Emma Gilsenan visits a dairy farm near Athy, Co. Kildare, to take a look at the farmers’ back-up power supply in the event of a power outage on the farm.

Plus, as the clock counts down to General Election 2020 this weekend, many farmers remain undecided on how to cast their ballot.

This evening, AgriLand news editor Claire Mc Cormack will outline the headline farming policy details of the main political parties and pinpoint what each has to offer the agricultural sector in accordance with their individual manifestos.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.

AgriLand

AgriLand is Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher with in excess of 50,000 daily readers.

It covers farming news and the latest technical information across all sectors including: dairy; beef; sheep; and tillage.

Available on your phone, desktop, mobile and app, AgriLand is now the number one farming news and information resource and the most downloaded farming app nationwide.

The publication has revolutionised how farmers and agricultural professionals keep up-to-date with all the latest developments within the sector – at local, national and international level.