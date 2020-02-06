Rabbitte pledges party support to farming community

A candidate in the Galway east constituency has pledged her party’s support to the farming community ahead of General Election 2020.

Fianna Fáil candidate Anne Rabbitte has stressed that farmers “are not receiving a fair price, and this has been the way for some time now”.

She explained: “Fianna Fáil is committed to ensuring a suckler cow payment of €200 per head on the first 20 cows for farmers if elected to government.

This is in addition to the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme, which we will ensure remains a permanent suckler-support scheme.

“Irish beef farmers have had to endure some of the worst months in the industry,” she outlined.

Beef prices have dropped to the floor. Words like ‘cartel’ have been thrown around a lot over the last six months and that’s why we will establish a National Food Ombudsman to protect primary producers in national law and ensure fairness and equity in the food-supply chain.

Irish beef is regarded worldwide as a premium product and it’s about time we secured EU approval of the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish suckler grass-fed beef to enhance promotion as a premium-priced product.

“If lucky enough to be returned to Leinster House, I will be strongly fighting for a west of Ireland PGI status specifically too.

“What we need now is additional financial resources to ensure that farmers on the most disadvantaged lands are maintained and that lands do not fall into disuse and disrepair.

That is why Fianna Fáil has committed to allocate an additional €50 million above 2020 levels to bring the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme funding to €300 million per annum.

Concluding, the Fianna Fáil candidate said: “Farmers across the country can be assured – if elected to government – Fianna Fáil will do everything to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their sucklers.”