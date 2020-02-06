23ac property in Co. Mayo with cliff-side view…waiting to be bought

FM Auctioneers currently has another Co. Mayo property for sale on the market; this time on 23ac (9.31ha). It is located in Legan, circa 3km from Louisburgh town, and situated in a rural, scenic location.

Nearby Roonagh Pier is approximately 6km away; while the town of Westport is around 21km from this property.

Adjacent land

The property, on folio MY29791F, would be considered as good-quality agricultural lands, according to the estate agents, and is divided by the local road. The lands are all fenced and boundaries are clearly defined.

The lands located to the north (seaside) of the dwelling house run from the aforementioned roadway to the cliff edge, while the remainder of the lands run from the roadway to the commonage on the hill at the rear of the dwelling.

There is a further plot of ground located at the end of the roadway, where it descends into the dirt track to Old Head Beach.

An additional outbuilding, located on the property beside the old dwelling house, and included within the sale, is a crush.

Old dwelling

The Mayo-based property, which is in need of complete refurbishment, according to FM Auctioneers, is laid out over one floor, and offers circa 108.31m² (circa 1,165ft²) of accommodation.

With some care an attention, this would also make an ideal family home, being in close proximity to Old Head Beach, which is a 15-20 minute walk away and many other sandy beaches in the area.

Encircled by rolling green countryside and with sea views, this is in a locality well suited to hill walking, fishing and generally being close to nature.

More information

The property provides additional amenities including access to water through the local group scheme, while the sewage is handled by a septic tank. Main electricity is also available.

The land at Legan is for sale by private treaty, with an asking price of €280,000.

Further details on the property are available online.