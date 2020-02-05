Grazing land up for grabs in Co. Mayo…on 3 separate lots

Kilmeena, Westport, Co. Mayo, is home to circa 29.87ac (12.08ha) of good-quality grazing land, including farm buildings. It has come onto the market through FM Auctioneers.

Comprising the sale are three separate portfolios:

Folio MY 18692: 12.95ac (5.24ha);

Folio MY 18697: 7.01ac (2.84ha);

Folio MY 18694: 9.21ac (3.73ha).

3 lots aplenty

The first lot, Folio MY 18692, comprises circa 12.95ac (circa 5.24ha) in three divisions.

The largest of the divisions, circa 10.48ac (circa 4.22ha), is the tip of a peninsula situated at Rosdooaun, Kilmeena, and would be considered good-quality grazing land with spectacular views over the bay and beyond.

The lands are located in an elevated position and are accessed from the shore, which is lead to via a right of way.

There is a further division included in this folio, namely circa 2.38ac (circa 0.95ha) of grazing land, which runs from the local access road upwards in an elevated position.

Alongside the above-mentioned plot is Folio MY 18697, comprising circa 7.01ac (circa 2.84ha). The land, also considered to be good quality, is accessed off the local road and runs upwards into a larger plot at the shore, at the far side of the peninsula.

Lastly, Folio MY 18694 consists of circa 9.21ac (circa 3.73ha). This plot is furthermore broken up into three divisions.

The largest of these divisions runs alongside the plot at the tip of the peninsula listed in Folio MY 18692. It comprises circa 6ac (circa 2.43ha) of very good-quality land, according to the selling agents, and is similar in layout and quality of that listed in the aforementioned Folio MY 18692.

In addition, there is another plot of circa 2.77ac (circa 1.12ha), which is located between the two plots mentioned above.

Within this folio is a farmyard of circa 0.44ac (circa 0.18ha), which includes a series of outbuildings, namely: a four-bay slatted house; a hay barn; a crush; and a concrete yard.

The yard is accessed off the local access road via a double entrance to both the hayshed and a further double entrance to the yard and four-bay slatted house.

Further information

The majority of the lands offer ‘shore frontage’ with clear defined boundaries by way of post and wire fencing. In addition to this, also included in the sale are entitlements.

The lands, with a full address of Rosdooaun, Kilmeena, Westport, Co. Mayo, have an asking price of €310,000 in total for the circa 29.87ac.

For more in formation on the portfolios for sale, go to the FM Auctioneers website or daft.ie.