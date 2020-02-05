Gardaí find €400,000 in ‘interaction’ with cattle transporter near Rosslare

Gardaí discovered €400,000 and arrested two men after an interaction with a parked cattle transporter and car yesterday, Tuesday, February 5.

The vehicles were parked in a lay-by on the N25, near Rosslare, Co. Wexford.

As part of an intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by a Special Crime Task Force, approached and interacted with the vehicles.

This interaction led to the discovery and seizure of an estimated €400,000 in cash and the arrest of two males, one Irish national aged 50, and a Polish national, age 35, arising from suspicion of their involvement in an offence of money laundering.

The two arrested men are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Advertisement

Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in Swords, Co. Dublin and Trim, Co. Meath.

Commenting on the investigation, Garda assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll, of Special Crime Operations, said: “Removing the proceeds of crime from those involved in serious and organised crime is a particular priority of the An Garda Síochána, in its attempt to dismantle organised crime groups that operate at an international level.

“This significant seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) follows closely after another seizure of a substantial quantity of cash, last week, bringing the total amount of cash seized by that bureau, so far in 2020, to about €1 million,” the assistant commissioner added.